Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Down 9.1%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 83,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,436,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Petroteq Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

