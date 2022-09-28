Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in September

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance

Shares of PXPHF remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pexip Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.