PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

