PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.