PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

