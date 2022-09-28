PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1,682.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

