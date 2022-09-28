PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $284.74 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.82.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.