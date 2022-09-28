Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.30

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $9.87. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

