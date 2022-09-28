Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.30

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $9.87. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
