Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Buys 1,647 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

