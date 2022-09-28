Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Makes New $370,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,990,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,909,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08.

