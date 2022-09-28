Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.