Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 92,340 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Pioneer Merger Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Merger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 250,375 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,099,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 266,919 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 959,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 472,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

