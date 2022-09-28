Piotr Szulczewski Sells 400,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,689,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,806,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,854,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,829,338. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $636.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 9,401,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 538.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

