Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,575.00

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $71,303.90 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,608.02 or 1.00005681 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00057351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078798 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKT Network is designed to decentralize internet access around the world by enabling anyone to become an ISP. To virtualize the technical aspects of an ISP, while decentralizing the location-specific role of the infrastructure operator, it introduces the concepts of the Edge Point and the Cloud ISP. An Edge Point is a device that is operated by an individual, business, or community group, is open to the public and provides access to the PKT Network. A Cloud ISP is a hybrid between a traditional ISP and a VPN provider. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

