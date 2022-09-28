PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, an increase of 788.2% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

PolyPid Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.