Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.47. 17,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

