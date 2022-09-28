Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.71. 87,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

