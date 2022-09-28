PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUPU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,133,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,611,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,051,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,583,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWUPU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

