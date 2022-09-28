PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47. 9,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 17,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several research firms have commented on PREKF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$21.75 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

