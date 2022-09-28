Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Lowered to C$115.00 at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

