Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.55

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.