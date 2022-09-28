Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Down 2.9%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 17,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,686,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

