Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Down 2.9%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 17,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
