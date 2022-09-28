Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.07 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,716. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Progress Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 230.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

