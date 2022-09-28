ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.67. 130,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,455,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Savior LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

