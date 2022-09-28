Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 4,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,922. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

