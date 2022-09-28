Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $858.60

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 858.60 ($10.37) and last traded at GBX 882.62 ($10.66), with a volume of 4985949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 913.40 ($11.04).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,655.60 ($20.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 957.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 999.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

