PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PTC by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,527,000 after acquiring an additional 474,578 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PTC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 192,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,896. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

