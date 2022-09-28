Pub Finance (PINT) Price Hits $0.29

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Pub Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pub Finance Coin Profile

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pub Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pub Finance directly using US dollars.

