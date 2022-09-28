PUBLISH (NEWS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.92 Million

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $133,783.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.11 or 1.00042181 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064399 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

