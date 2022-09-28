Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,414. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

