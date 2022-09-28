Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.06. 49,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,513. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.