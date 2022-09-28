Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Up 8.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 49,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,044,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $859.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

