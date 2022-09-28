Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 369,445 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

