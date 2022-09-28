Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Radiant Logistics Price Performance
Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.