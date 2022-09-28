Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.