Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $44,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. 218,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,600. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

