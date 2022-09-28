Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Boosted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relx by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,798.00.

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 26,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

