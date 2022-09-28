RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 7663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

RESAAS Services Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.