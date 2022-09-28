Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 28th (ACXIF, BURBY, CGJTF, CTAS, DROOF, ENGIY, GVDNY, HPGSF, MT, SCFLF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 28th:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from GBX 2,142 ($25.88) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46).

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$210.00 to C$195.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $415.00 to $435.00.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38).

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €18.30 ($18.67) to €18.20 ($18.57).

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57).

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.50 ($7.65) to €6.50 ($6.63).

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 66 to SEK 60. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87).

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23).

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02).

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21).

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

