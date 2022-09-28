Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA):

9/28/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $152.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $106.00 to $111.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $101.00.

8/5/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $155.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $172.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $145.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.

Get Intellia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.