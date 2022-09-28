Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA):
- 9/28/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 9/21/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/19/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $152.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $106.00 to $111.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $101.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 8/5/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $155.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $172.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $145.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
