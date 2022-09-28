Reserve Reaches Market Cap of $28.14 Million (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve has a total market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $279,428.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reserve

Reserve was first traded on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,222,700 coins. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance.The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1.Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity.In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether.This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address.”

