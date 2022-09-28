Reviewing Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -103.03% -49.53% New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Braveheart Resources and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New Found Gold has a consensus target price of 10.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.74%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and New Found Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,299.27 -$5.62 million ($0.02) -2.81 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million -0.48 -7.02

Braveheart Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braveheart Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Braveheart Resources beats New Found Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

(Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.