RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the August 31st total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 18,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,229. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.