Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

