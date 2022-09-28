Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Shares of GS traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,317. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

