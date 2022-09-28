Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of Farmer Bros. worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 695,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 607,488 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 313,045 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 189,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 33,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

