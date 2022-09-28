Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 342,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,934,440. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

