Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. 61,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,162. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

