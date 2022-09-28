Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000.
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $171.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,799. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.57.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
