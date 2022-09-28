Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. 245,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,086,896. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

