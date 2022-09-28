Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 117,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,674,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

